President Trump is attempting to pawn himself off as the law and order candidate. He hopes to scare people into voting for him by claiming that he will put an end to the lawlessness of the protestors, most of whom have not been violent.
Trump also claims to be a big fan of the police and says that he will always support them. The police, in turn, support him.
While he plays up to the police, Trump seems to be unable to even say the names of the Black people killed or injured by the police.
Sociologically speaking, why wouldn’t wealthy White males, like Trump, have a far different view of the police than poor folks, especially poor Black folks, may have?
When was the last time a cop shot a wealthy White male seven times in the back, paralyzing him?
When has anyone read a news story about a cop pressing his knee on the neck of a prone, wealthy White male until he could not breathe? Has anyone heard of a wealthy White male being pulled over by a cop and ending up dead?
And what percentage of the population, the most in the world, of our overflowing prisons is made up of wealthy White males?
Yes, there is a wealthy White male skin privilege and not only in relation to the criminal justice system, but also in relation to the economy. A small percentage of White American males control a large percentage of the wealth. Trump likes to rant about looters, but who are the real looters?
Compared to the looting done by the Trumps of this society, today’s young looters are mere Cub Scouts.
Robert B. Reich points out, in his recent book, “The System,” that “we’re already at a point where many of today’s super-rich have never done a day’s work in their lives” and that “six out of ten wealthiest Americans alive today are heirs to prominent fortunes.”
Who are the real looters? What is the root cause of the lawlessness that exists on every level?
Did someone mention capitalism and inequality?
Nick Brisini
Glen Campbell