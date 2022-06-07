I guess the solution to the baby formula shortage is to elect Democrats who find solutions to problems.
Wait! Don’t we already have a Democratic president and Congress? The shortage still developed and was largely ignored. How many more Democrats do we need to elect to solve this problem?
Does it take more than eight months to solve a labeling problem with formula from Europe? Does it take more than 17 months to remove a trade restriction preventing Canadian-produced baby formula from coming into the U.S.? President Biden reversed many of former President Trump’s executive orders. What prevented him from reversing this one?
There has been plenty of time to prevent the baby formula shortage, but Democrats didn’t do it.
What about oil and gas monopolies? No evidence here. The roller-coaster prices of oil and gas over the last two years indicate that no monopoly power exists. What industry with monopoly power would allow the price of its products to drop to less than half, resulting in massive layoffs and economic losses? Doesn’t fit my idea of a monopoly. Democrats must have a different definition.
President Biden wants to appear to be encouraging oil companies to increase output by reopening federal land and offshore leases for drilling. That’s for show (short-term political gain) as Janice Dembosky put it. Behind the scenes, the Biden administration is threatening the oil industry’s capacity to refine the oil we now produce.
In December 2021, Biden’s EPA proposed to deny 65 petitions for exemptions currently pending for small refineries. The EPA is also reviewing 31 exemptions granted in 2018 for possible reversal. It seems as though the U.S. government intends to restrict refining capacity.
How many oil companies are going to build a new refinery to meet today’s emission standards with electric cars on the rise? Perhaps the new incentive to buy an electric car will be the lack of gasoline to operate your non-electric car. Could we solve this problem by electing more Democrats?
I’ve never voted for Trump, but Democrats are making it more attractive. Dembosky’s recommendation to vote for Democrats to solve problems isn’t supported by the facts.
William Simpson
Indiana