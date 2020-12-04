Terry Ray’s letter in the Gazette from Nov. 28 marks another attempt to question the seriousness of COVID-19. Near the start of the pandemic, he wrote to the Gazette arguing that COVID’s fatality rate warranted no more concern than influenza. More than 270,000 deaths later, I don’t think that stance aged particularly well.
I have two major concerns with his latest efforts.
First, he mishandles his own numbers and seemingly deceives himself with the erroneous result. He identifies COVID-19 patients occupying 3,459 hospital beds out of 42,800 available in the state. He calculates a ratio of 0.8 percent, and from this, questions how hospitals could possibly be “overwhelmed” by such numbers.
But even cursory inspection reveals the misplaced decimal point. Calculated correctly, these numbers show a bed occupancy of 8 percent. While still seemingly small, this is a massive hospital burden for a single disease, especially one with a significant chance of requiring an increasingly scarce ICU bed.
This mathematical error falsely minimizes the reality, and I find it very ironic that such a miscalculation exists in a letter whose subtext accuses the media and the CDC of intentional deception.
My second concern is with presenting hospital fortitude as a simple function of bed availability. This disregards the key factors of mental and physical well-being in our health care workers.
The already high stress of fighting a pandemic on the front lines is amplified when patients are dying — even with the best care — and workloads are increasing for the healthy employees as their colleagues go into quarantine for their own safety. The fatigue and exhaustion of our frontline workers matters just as much — if not more — than how many beds we have, and cannot be captured by simple calculations.
I understand the sense of frustration that prompted Dr. Ray’s letter, but I cannot condone a message that trivializes the pandemic and questions the integrity of organizations fighting against it.
I encourage efforts to keep oneself informed, but I caution against an angry, defiant skepticism and urge trust in our nation’s health experts. We will defeat COVID-19, but we must not underestimate it.
Luke Piper, MD
Indiana