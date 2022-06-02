Sadly, another slaughter of children and adults has occurred in a school at the hands of a crazy man.
And sadly, politics are at the forefront as the argument always comes up for gun control and the blame game starts while families are preparing to bury their loved ones. Just totally sickening.
Now isn’t the time to fight among ourselves about gun control. Now is the time for unity among us to try to stop our kids and fellow Americans from being slaughtered by sick, crazy vermin that pull the triggers.
I am challenging the local county governments that have been inquiring as to what to do with the American Rescue funds that have been placed on their laps to either spend wisely or be wasted foolishly.
Immediately hire on multiple deputies in the sheriff’s department and place them in each and every county school as soon as possible and put an end to the slaughter of the innocent.
We always hear about investing in education; what better investment than keeping our children alive?
Yes, we could arm teachers, but I believe it is the teachers’ job to teach, not to worry about what’s coming through the door to harm innocent kids. These scum of the earth predators need to be deterred or terminated before they can enter our classrooms just like they are at the courthouse. We search and seize at the doors to protect government workers, why not our kids?
Do this now! The money is available in the American Rescue Plan! Use it now for the most important thing you can: protection of our children. Save the blame game for another time!
Government officials are protected. Are kids less important?
Bob Colgan
Indiana