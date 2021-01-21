Well, the election has been decided and I am doing fine. I only wish I could say the same about others. I must ask this question: Why do people criticize others who disagree with them?
We all realize we need herd immunity to defeat COVID-19, but are we becoming a nation that needs herd thinking? From sports to politics, it appears that winning is all that matters. Support the wrong team and someone is liable to bash your head in. Support the wrong party and you are vilified. And now it seems that defeating the other side is not enough; the other side must be destroyed.
On TV and the internet there are comments saying Trump supporters (74-plus million) need to be reprogrammed and their children should be removed from their homes and sent to camps to be re-educated. Politicians and reporters are proclaiming that they know the truth and anything else is fake news.
There are demands that elected officials who showed support for President Trump be removed from office. This sounds very un-American to me, and I do not believe we want this for our country.
A true patriot would want all questions about the election answered. Did, by law, governors, attorneys general and local officials have the authority to do what they did? If the law states ballots must be signed, do judges have the authority to say “nah”? These are valid questions that I have not been able to answer, and the Supreme Court should provide the answers before the next election.
How can one be a good citizen without recognizing the right for others to hold a different view or opinion? I can respect the opinions and views of the people who destroyed our cities last summer and the opinions of those who attacked our capitol, even though I do not and cannot condone their behavior.
Russell D. Lucas Sr.
Penn Run