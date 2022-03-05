We are seeing a decline in new cases of COVID-19 after a few months of record-setting numbers. While it is a relief to see the improvement and restrictions lifted, we need to remember the pandemic is not over. We have seen low numbers of COVID cases in each of the last two summers only to be followed by a surge.
We need to work on increasing vaccinations now and over the next few months so we are better prepared to minimize another surge next fall.
COVID cases in 2020 hit a low with 17 cases for the month of June. June was also the low point for 2021 with 67 cases. But each time, cases of COVID began to increase heading into fall.
The surge in 2021 was different than the previous year. The most recent surge began earlier and lasted longer than 2020.
When defining the surge as a period of approximately 1,000 new cases of COVID per month and double digit deaths, 2020 lasted three months compared to six months for the current period. The peak period of 2020 — from November 2020 through January 2021 — had a total of 3,574 cases and 133 deaths. Cases and deaths peaked for the month of December 2020 with 1,386 cases and 82 deaths.
In comparison, the peak period of 2021 — from September 2021 through February 2022 — showed a total of 10,127 cases and 160 deaths. Cases peaked in January 2022 with a record 3,687 cases. Although the monthly high for deaths improved over the 2020 surge, double-digit deaths for a longer period of time resulted in a higher number.
February showed a significant improvement from January, but cases continued to be high.
Based on a statistical review, the downward trend should continue and show a very low number of new cases by summer. It is likely we may see another surge in the fall.
But the significance and duration are difficult to predict.
A new COVID variant and the lack of vaccinations could contribute to another surge.
We often hear that we are better off now than last year because we have the vaccine. But that advantage only exists if we use it.
Indiana County has been among the worst in the state in getting vaccinated since the vaccine became available a year ago. We need to prepare now with an effort to increase the level of vaccinations over the next few months.
What we do now can make a difference as we head into summer and fall.
Ron Riley is a retired accountant with 23 years of experience in health care, including 18 years at Lee Hospital where he was assistant controller. He compiles COVID-19 statistics for The Indiana Gazette and has been monitoring numbers and trends since the start of the pandemic.