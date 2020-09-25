Sept. 16’s and July 20’s diatribes impugning the motives and integrity of current administration and “35 percent voters” claim that our democracy is endangered by an autocratic President Trump and his supporters. In truth, conservative actions foster our constitutional republic, as tested in court.
Citizen rule depends upon an informed society. This cannot occur when opinion is foisted upon the public by media as “news,” biased by a Fourth Estate which is 92 percent liberals despising Trump. They will do anything to oppose him, including fabrication.
Trump can do neither more nor less than inform the public of this bias, with the belief that an informed citizenry will discriminate fact from opinion. Evidently, Ms. Kathy Olsen and the Dembosky clan cannot.
As elected chief executive, Trump must fill departments with staff who will implement his policies. The prior president did, and his appointees form a fifth column (deep state) to sabotage Trump’s efforts until they are identified and replaced. This is neither autocracy nor improper.
Our elections require integrity. Trump opposes efforts by the left to illegally stuff ballot boxes — like flooding the street with non-absentee ballots.
Trump promotes voter ID. What can be fairer or more secure?
Trump promotes an America-first policy. He treats all countries with respect, including dictatorships and that has earned universal respect, even from those who have taken advantage of us previously.
He has not tried to purchase “friendships,” as have prior administrations. By treating all with respect, North Korea isn’t lobbing missiles or blowing up nuclear bombs, China pays for robbing us blind, Russia is sanctioned and thwarted, while assuming the burden of keeping the peace between Syria and Turkey.
He has achieved historic treaties of peace between Israel and Arab states. Mexico has traded NAFTA for a less advantageous USMCA trade agreement, and is paying for the wall so bitterly opposed by Democrats through increased tariffs and by paying 26,000 troops to guard their borders from caravans and escapees to the north.
Moreover, Trump has cajoled NATO countries to assume their share of the cost, and has provided Ukraine with meaningful weapons against the Russians instead of feckless blankets and MREs.
Additionally, he has destroyed the ISIS caliphate and its leaders and has all but withdrawn our military presence in the Middle East.
We need more of this, not the previous feckless economic and foreign policies of Democrat socialists.
McClellan Blair
Indiana