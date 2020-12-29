We need to get our country back.

Wars have been fought so that we can remain a free country. We have been glorified with our freedom. It’s abundantly clear now that the wind is blowing the other way. Nothing is authentic and bigotry is at its highest. We will have to indulge in different activities to keep our authentic Constitution.
Our forefathers worked rigorously to make the Constitution be justified for our country.
Now the lefties are demonizing everything that it stands for by using bigotry, hypocrisy and, in ways, xenophobia, to a certain point.
Ninety-nine percent of what the left is doing is with deception. They are so biased, it will take a miracle to drain the swamp. The very worst began when the governors and mayors of some cities gave the mobs a green light in order to badger the right wing.
Major cities turned into a disaster. Antifa and BLM are unjustified hypocrites.
The lefties look at them as fine, upstanding citizens that gave them help. The mayors of the cities condone every excruciating thing they have done. The media propagandized some of the things that they have done.
I understand that Biden, no, not president Biden, just Biden, was supposed to reward BLM if they would support him.
While Biden watched them in an empirical way, he has proposed everything the mobs have done. I am anxious to see what will happen down the road, when BLM politely asks Biden for favors.
What will happen if Biden doesn’t cooperate? Will the mobs start to denigrate the precious left? Will the love affair between the Bidens, Clintons and Obamas stop? My estimated guess is the green light will shine again.
Maybe we should organize our own mobs and act in an unjustifiable manner and do everything that the left did to us?
We may have nothing to lose, as we are already partly into communism.
BLM and antifa groups are made up of a mixture of Whites, Blacks, Hispanics and different nationalities. They are not hate or racist groups. They are terrorists and our country’s worst enemies.
The KKK is a racist hate group, but from what I’ve seen in the past 50 years, antifa and BLM makes the KKK look like gentlemen.
We need to get our country back.
Michael Lassick Jr.
Homer City