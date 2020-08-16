This is to all you Trump supporters out there who think this man cares about you and is working on your behalf. Those who need government support the most in the forms of Social Security, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act are supporting an administration that is working to get rid of these very benefits. Trump is now promising, if re-elected, to get rid of the payroll tax, which funds Social Security.
Republicans have historically refused to increase the minimum wage, which has remained at $7.25 per hour since 2009. And for 10 years before that (1997-2007), it remained at $5.15 per hour. Republicans are anti-union. Unions were established to protect from corporate abuses, to fight for better wages, reasonable work hours and safer working conditions.
Ask yourself, am I better off since Trump took office? Is my job more secure? Has my wage or salary increased? Did I benefit from this administration’s tax reform bill? This administration has, in three and a half years, managed to dismantle and destroy our democratic institutions. They are now working on destroying the Postal Service to prevent voters from submitting their ballots in the 2020 election.
With the help of his sycophants in the Senate, this administration has succeeded in removing the checks and balances and oversight against an autocratic executive. We are in danger of losing the democracy that we have enjoyed for over 200 years.
You are right about one thing. We may need our guns — not to defend ourselves from peaceful protesters, but to revolt against a would-be king in the White House.
Kathy Olsen
Indiana