Friends of White’s Woods hosted a fantastic webinar on May 20 titled “Ecological Impact of Invasive Plant Species” featuring Dr. Marion Holmes and Dr. Sara Kuebbing from the University of Pittsburgh Invasion Ecology Research Lab.
Dr. Holmes provided an assessment of the White’s Woods Nature Center based on her recent site visit. She underscored that the health of the woods was surprisingly good, certainly compared to other forested properties that she has surveyed: Native plant diversity is much more robust and invasive plant populations far less extensive.
This forest plant ecologist showed maps of the United States that indicated the near eradication of eastern forests in the 19th century and the partial recovery of forested lands in the hundred years since. She also provided maps of White’s Woods, both an aerial one from 1938 and a more recent trail map, and explained that previous land “disturbances,” such as timbering, soil disturbance and residential development, had served as the gateway for the introduction of invasives.
Dr. Kuebbing provided an outline of considerations for dealing with the elimination of invasive plants, including a detailed overview of various strategies to mitigate the growth of invasives, encourage the health of native plants and set up a strategy to discourage new invasive plant invasions.
Like Dr. Holmes, she pointed out that there would be dire consequences were the canopy to be opened and the soil to be disturbed, as these actions would guarantee an explosion of invasive plant growth, thereby putting at risk the health of native plants and trees.
Fortunately, these two researchers will be visiting this summer to work on a project to map the invasive plants in White’s Woods Nature Center, offer an assessment and provide guidance on best management practices.
The presentation was recorded, so those who missed it can find it at friendsofwhiteswoods.org. I think that anyone who hears the presentation will be reminded, as I was, of how important this natural area park is to our region.
I am heartened as well to know that there are researchers like Holmes and Kuebbing helping us to protect it.
Jessica Jopp
Indiana