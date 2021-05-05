Most résumés contain personal references for an applicant’s character and credibility. Though elected offices do not require it, I would like to add one for Chris Welch.
The election cycle creates quite a maze for voters to sift through all the mailings and bits and pieces of information about the candidates. Naturally the bullet points on every mailing seem to be right on target for making each candidate the best candidate.
It is not often we have the opportunity to know a candidate on a personal level. But it makes choosing a candidate a whole lot easier.
I have known Chris Welch as a personal friend for the last three years. Instead of knowing him as a judge in the Magistrate Court, I have had opportunity to visit with him at backyard barbecues. It is great when you have the opportunity ask others to consider a friend for their vote.
I do not ask you to vote for Chris just because he is a friend. I believe Chris is a man of integrity and takes his present position of magistrate judge very serious. Knowing Chris’s integrity, I believe he weighs the cases before him with the full measure of the law, along with a reasonable fairness to all parties involved. The Magistrate Court has given Chris an ongoing public résumé of his credibility as a judge.
I likely will not have this opportunity too many times to recommend a friend for an elected office. Please consider my personal reference for Chris Welch for judge of the court of common pleas.
Ron Westover
Cherry Tree