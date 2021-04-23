I am writing in support of Christopher S. Welch for common pleas judge. I have known Chris for years now and truly admire him. He is a compassionate and caring person. Yet, he’s strong in his job. Chris has served the past four years as magisterial district judge. He presides over civil matters, preliminary arraignments and hears bail matters in all criminal actions, including most serious cases.
Chris would bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Court of Common Pleas. He is extremely qualified to serve on this bench.
He is fair and impartial yet applies the law in all cases before him. He always takes the safety of the victim as well as the community in his rulings. He is particularly concerned with any matter that involves a child. The child’s best interest is always top priority in his ruling when presiding in a family matter case.
Chris grew up in Rayne Township and attended Marion Center High School. He holds numerous degrees from various universities that all pertain to his wide knowledge of the law. He holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration from IUP. He served on the university business advisory council and was a coach and judge for the IUP Mock Trial team. Later, he earned a Juris Doctor from Duquesne University School of Law in Pittsburgh.
The committees and boards he has and serves on are too numerous to list. He is very involved in his community and strives to improve the lives of others.
Chris’s knowledge of the law is evident as he is currently an instructor at the Pennsylvania Municipal Police Academy passing his experiences and knowledge onto his students.
Family and faith are extremely important to Chris. He’s a good man with good values.
He’s always willing to listen and is a devoted husband, father and friend. His sense of humor and wide grin are known by many.
My family and myself will be casting our votes for Chris in the upcoming election. We would like to ask that you consider doing the same. Christopher S. Welch is extremely worthy of being our next common pleas judge!
Karen Markel
Penn Run