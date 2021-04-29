My name is Karen Clover and I want to take this time to publicly endorse Judge Christopher Welch for Indiana Court of Common Pleas Judge.
I moved to Indiana almost 12 years ago from northern Pennsylvania. After living in Indiana for over a year, I began working at a local law firm as a paralegal, Budash & Welch, where Judge Christopher Welch is a partner.
During my time at Budash & Welch, I worked closely with Judge Welch on numerous cases, such as family law and personal injury. Judge Welch always showed kindness, understanding and compassion to all his clients. He was always available to his clients for questions and what I always found valuable is that he maintained face-to-face contact with his clients on a very regular basis.
Judge Welch’s commitment over the years is evidence of his dedication and concern for the values he appreciates which directly affects everyone who resides in the Indiana County Common Pleas Court’s jurisdiction.
It’s these values that by the law he would implement as a judge and would direct his decision making process when hearing a case which would come before his court. Judge Welch will apply the law as written into any case that comes before him.
He is an attentive listener, professional and licensed and practicing attorney, businessman, husband, father, born and raised in Indiana County citizen and a sincere man of faith.
For these reasons, I urge you all to get out and vote for Christopher Welch (his name will be first on the ballot), on May 18, assuring that the Indiana County Court of Common Pleas will be represented by a person who will always have the laws applied in a fair and unbiased manner for all.
Thank you, Indiana Gazette, for publishing my thoughts and thank you to your readers for taking your time to consider my endorsement and asking for your vote for Christopher Welch for the Indiana County Common Pleas Judge.
Karen A. Clover
Indiana