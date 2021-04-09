My name is Carson Greene Jr. As an Indiana County resident I would like to publicly endorse the election of Christopher Welch to serve on the bench of the Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
My family has known Chris since he attended Marion Center High School with my daughter. My wife and I always enjoyed his sense of humor and outgoing personality and knew he would become an outstanding citizen serving others. We have not been disappointed!
Rather than listing each accomplishment, I ask you personally look at his résumé from his Judge Welch for Judge website and make your own assessment and judgment. I have had the honor of residing in Indiana County for 45 years, participated in a number of public service organizations and have a sense of what it takes to give back. Chris’s participation is a testimony of his dedication and sincere concern for the values he cherishes, which affect each person and family who reside in court’s jurisdiction.
Therefore, those values linked by the law he would implement as a judge, would guide his decision-making processes when hearing a case.
Judge Welch will apply the law as written and not inject his personal feelings into any case that comes before him.
He is an attentive listener, professional and licensed and practicing attorney, businessman, husband, father, born and raised Indiana County citizen and a sincere man of faith. If you have the opportunity to meet Chris you will quickly notice how he connects with you and looks you in the eye. Chris is not only a kind and logical thinker, he will be firm when applying the law and at the same time sensitive to the person as a fellow human being.
Please vote for Christopher Welch (his name will be first on the ballot) May 18, assuring that the Indiana County Court of Common Pleas will be represented by a person who always has the laws applied in a fair and equitable manner for all. Thank you for considering my endorsement and asking for your vote for Christopher Welch for the Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
Carson Greene Jr.
Indiana