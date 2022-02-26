As you may have already noticed, on the opposite page we have begun publishing a weekly editorial that displays our viewpoint on a local topic.
“The Way We See It” will now be a regular weekend feature of The Indiana Gazette.
We have heard from you, our readers, that you would like to hear our views on local issues affecting our population, not just the national columns and editorials we currently publish. Now we are delivering upon that request of yours.
We do not expect you to agree or disagree with “The Way We See It.” Our intention is to provide insight, ideas and thought-provoking dialogue.
This space will not be used to advance a social agenda, cancel anyone, promote political party platforms or endorse candidates running for office. Our views will be evaluated on what we deem to be in the best interests of residents of the geographies we service in and around Indiana County.
As publisher, I want to express my intention not to have our weekend editorial become biased in any manner. Our views will be presented in a respectful way, explaining the pros and cons of a particular issue, and not wanting to offend anyone with a different viewpoint.
If we make you consider a different point of view on a topic, we’ve done our job.
The makeup of the four-person committee writing “The Way We See It” consists of a group with a combined 169 years living in the state of Pennsylvania, 87 years of residing in Indiana County and 72 years of journalism experience.
This a not a group of strangers or outsiders telling you how things should be done — these are your neighbors. They know our communities, what societal problems we face, where the opportunities to grow and improve are and how we can be better. Their experiences as journalists have provided them with a knowledge of how state and local governments work, how our civic institutions operate, what economic challenges are affecting our large employers.
We can all benefit from their insight.
You might be thinking we’ve lost our minds starting with an editorial about decriminalizing marijuana. And some of you might have also thought we’ve been smoking it after reading the column, but that’s not the case. This was too recent and too interesting of a topic not to take up when Indiana Borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty told the council last week that he has a draft of a possible ordinance to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana and related paraphernalia.
Here at the Gazette, our team had been discussing starting a weekend editorial over the past few weeks at the suggestion of our readers.
After receiving numerous phone calls and emails about the possible ordinance, we decided there wouldn’t be a better time than now to move forward with starting “The Way We See It” with this edition.
Your feedback, suggestions and ideas are always welcome.
Never hesitate to reach out to me at bnalepa@indianagazette.net.
I hope you enjoy reading our view this week and in the future.
Thank you for your patronage of The Gazette.