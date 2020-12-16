I am firmly of the opinion that the driver of broader socialism in today’s America is the selective “pocket socialism” already lived and practiced by so many of our citizens.
By “pocket socialism” I’m not referring to the food stamp or rent assistance crowd who are so often the easy target of political rhetoric, but rather, the government employee at all levels, i.e., local, school, county, state and federal.
In their capacity as government workers, where they neither create capitalist wealth nor marketable product, we find that the “pocket socialist” often enjoys wages surpassing the wealth-producing plumber, say, while simultaneously enjoying generous early pension plans, health plans, paid holidays, comp time and more, that the capitalist plumber can only fantasize about when laboring to eke out a living.
When the private wealth producer is forced, by the governments’ own authorities and comrades, to pay for and ensure the substantial comfort of said authorities and comrades while he/she is denied the same tax-paid luxury, unease is sure to follow.
Predictably, his/her rallying cry becomes: “I’m not asking for much. Just give me what I give you, nothing more, nothing less. If you have a government health plan, I want a government health plan. If you get every obscure holiday off at full pay, I want every obscure holiday off at full pay. If you get a paid sabbatical, I want a paid sabbatical.
If you get a generous retirement after 20 years of work, I want a generous retirement after 20 years of work. If you get to pay your own taxes with cashed out tax money, I want the same.
After all, I’m paying for it, so why should I be denied its benefit?”
I am not suggesting that the government employee is unimportant or non-essential. To the contrary, he/she is very important and quite essential.
But when the public servant consistently out-earns and out-perks the boss, by use of the boss’s own money, economic reevaluation is sure to follow. While I am no apologist for socialism, it’s plain to see what drives the trend.
Patrick McElhoes
Blairsville