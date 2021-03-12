First of all, I am not a homophobe! I say, “live and let live!” China and Russia are laughing and mocking the United States since the ban on transexuals in the military was lifted by President Biden, a man who never wore a uniform, only a suit and tie.
The average enlistment is three to five years. So, once a military transexual’s time is complete, we as taxpayers take care of this surgery and postoperative care.
During that time, they really can’t be deployed to defend our nation. We have two very powerful communist countries building their military might to possibly use against us and we are paying for superficial needs!
Furthermore, I notice that President Biden wants to do away with the death penalty? We hear the term “sick” and people do need help. Then we (taxpayers) pay for the psychiatrist and years of therapy. Most (not all) of these people are violent monsters and need to be eliminated from society. Why do we take a chance of more victims?
These people who commit heinous crimes are pure evil! if there is concrete evidence, execute them and let God sort them out. If people knew these consequences, they would not commit these violent crimes.
Then, we have people who have committed “nonviolent” crimes. These people are absolutely not a threat to anyone in society! Why not cripple them financially and ruin their reputation? Why are we incarcerating people that are not an overt threat to society? They are not perverts and will not physically harm anyone. It’s time for justice to prevail!
Last of all, I can write this opinion with some experience as I served over six years in the military then worked 10 years with the state of Georgia as a correctional officer. The state of Georgia, along with governor Zell Miller, did everything within their power to protect our safety. We were the only state in the Union that separated HIV inmates. And from what I remember, a federal judge out of D.C. overruled a state judge and we mixed them back into the general population. Think ... the federal government absolutely did not care about our safety, nor our family’s safety.
Bill Blystone
Indiana