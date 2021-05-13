Working as a nurse at IRMC this past year has been unlike any other.
When you work in a hospital and you don’t have enough nurses to safely staff every unit for every shift, you can’t reduce your hours of operation. Instead, hospitals remain open to serve our community. And as nurses, we want to give each patient the care, attention and the time he or she deserves.
It’s a high stress job anytime, but more so with the increased demands of COVID-19 combined with working without a contract.
In the last two years, we’ve lost more than 80 nurses at this hospital. So we work overtime, we are mandated to work past our scheduled shifts and still are very short staffed. We are forced to take more patients than we can safely care for and are pulled to work in departments outside of our specialties. As a result, nurses are overwhelmed and working in very unsafe conditions.
During National Nurses Week, we don’t need an encouraging email that we won’t have a chance to read. We don’t need a handful of candy when we haven’t been home to eat dinner with our families in weeks. What we need is respect. We need more skilled nurses. We need a contract that shows our value and that will attract experienced nurses to carry out their careers at IRMC.
For those of you who truly want to show appreciation for nurses, join us in the fight for safe staffing at IRMC.
Karen Blystone, RN
Indiana Registered Nurses
Association president