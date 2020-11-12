This is in regard to Alice Steele’s Nov. 5, 2020, letter to the editor and the exception she took to Walter Friday’s Oct. 27, 2020, comments concerning Donald Trump’s calling of veterans suckers and losers.
Ms. Steele seems to be asking that since no one has gone on record confirming the president’s remarks, he should be given the benefit of the doubt as to whether or not he made the insult.
I would like to remind Ms. Steele of the disparaging remarks made by the president regarding John McCain. There can be no disputing that those comments were made by him as it was done in public for all the world to hear. I think it not too much of a stretch then for one to believe that this sorry excuse of a human being that we have as president was capable of making the more recent comments attributed to him and that those present when the comments were made simply don’t have the guts to step forward and say, “Yah, I heard him say it.”
Samuel Wingard
Dayton