Something has to be done! We hear this from all quarters regarding gun violence. Calling on politicians to make small policy changes is not enough. We need to get automatic weapons off the streets. The manufacture and sale of weapons designed to kill many people should be outlawed.
Why does the gun crowd feel they need weapons of mass destruction? Why do they consider background checks to be a “slippery slope”? Are they for a slope made slippery by the blood of massacred children? Sandy Hook didn’t move them. Will Uvalde, Texas, move them?
They say they need to be ready to defend against a “tyrannical government,” with the Second Amendment misinterpreted to put military weapons in the hands of ordinary people. Is “tyranny” when a government upholds the Constitution and the Rule of Law, defending the rights of all victims of intolerance and injustice, regardless of gender, sexuality or color?
The majority of Americans, regardless of party, want real gun control or even banning assault weapons. They’ve had it with the slaughter of school children. They’ve had it with traumatizing children with live shooter drills.
This Republican minority in the Senate (supported by the filibuster), plus Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, regularly blocks the will of the American people. Voters need to give Democrats a Senate super-majority and a House majority to accomplish the will of the American people on guns and other issues.
A solution may be a variation of what more civilized countries do. Automatic weapons already owned by private individuals — not guns used for hunting — are kept in gun clubs run by law enforcement with multiple layers of security. The guns cannot be sold, traded or willed to anyone. Couple this with a buy-back program, and gun owners may not want the liability of owning automatic weapons but choose to protect their right to keep their hunting guns.
The gun club proposal would not only stop the slaughter of school children but it might also prevent what insurrectionists are hoping for — a repeat of the Jan. 6, 2021, attempt to overturn a court-upheld election but with lethal weapons.
Everett Dembosky
Indiana