Since I was child, I’ve climbed the hill behind my parent’s house to see the Homer City power plant. I was delighted when, appearing in the New York Times, it became an iconic vision of its generation’s American exceptionalism.
The sudden news of its closure is shocking — although, not unexpected. The loss of the industry is an eventuality that, locally, has been avoided for two decades. Monday’s bad news was, however, followed on Tuesday by an opportunity for Homer City, and the county, to step out of the shadow of the smokestacks and resolve to build a future for ourselves, on our own terms.
The Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities and Economic Development (Energy Communities IWG) has developed an impressive set of funding, incentives and responsive programing. Eleven federal agencies have stepped up to deliver accessible solutions, with built-in capacity and technical support, direct to energy communities. They’re offering an opportunity for brighter economic futures by working within the objectives of the Invest in America plan and prioritizing direct community engagement.
Billions of dollars are available to areas, like ours, impacted by shuttering industries. Businesses seeking to capitalize on IIJA and IRA, are entitled to additional tax deductions for choosing Energy Communities. Broadband, renewable energy generation, energy storage, battery and solar panel recycling, or component manufacturing anywhere along these supply chains, are eligible for a minimum of 40 percent investment tax credit.
Maps produced by the DOE provide the physical and resource characteristics of energy communities, reducing transaction cost for developers. There are grants for workforce development, community resilience, water, and land remediation.
Communities are hit the hardest by these closures, so the IGW requires that these programs include mechanisms for community participation and that each project regularly reports on community benefits. When we value community input and expect explicit, transparent communications on development decisions, we can all work together in defining our future.
So, how can we start the conversations today with our families and friends about what we want our towns to be known for, to be proud of next?
Jonathan Smith
Indiana