Wolf herds his sheep. Tom Wolf is not the overlord of Pennsylvania. He does not create laws nor can he mandate fictional laws like the mandates that are affecting businesses, owners and employees.
This is America and in this nation we operate with the backing of a Constitution laid out by some of the smartest men of its time who debated rigorously on how to set up the checks and balances we seemingly forget about today. This nation, its leaders, politicians, law enforcement, local officials and even our sheriffs have been taken over by mob rule and fear of violence cited by groups like antifa and BLM.
Yet interestingly our local business owners are forced to close their doors or face steep fines, and businesses that operate with a liquor license are being strong-armed to comply with a tyrant. When these businesses try to protest, they are met by coward sheriffs who say they must first apply for a permit. I must ask these sheriffs, what are you scared of? Did BLM come in and apply for permits before destroying private property?
Where is the backbone in this country? Republicans and conservatives are met with violence; protecting your property is now punishable by arrest and unconstitutional fines. Truly peaceful protests are mocked by the media and local officials mandate you pay for such a privilege via permits and their permission.
Democrats antagonize and demand asinine things such as reparations and phony investigations into elected presidents, all the while ignoring the damage caused by their own party.
Only in this country can a candidate run a platform on killing babies, jobs, energy and the Constitution while completely side stepping the Constitution to eliminate the basics such as date stamps on ballot envelopes and signature matching or proof of I.D for voting and somehow pull off an 80 million vote win after 47 years of absolutely nothing done in Congress.
Wake the hell up, people. People like Bob Colgan are true patriots of this country regardless of one’s feelings. He runs on morals, something a lot of people don’t have.
Anthony Mussomeli
Blairsville