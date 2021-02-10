Growing up with a local newspaper in another area, I enjoy this daily paper, as does my husband. However, after the last few years of constant, nasty, political cartoons about our President Trump, I was ready several times to cancel our subscription.
Despite not liking demeaning cartoons, I was now really looking forward to some nasty cartoons about President Biden. Looking each day in the Gazette for the first two weeks of his administration I found: Biden — 0 nasty, 1 negative. Trump — 1 nasty, 1 negative. Hmm … no nasty political cartoons about Biden? The first week in office, Biden signed 25 executive orders and 40 executive actions — far more than previous administrations, so many that even the NY Times said to cool it!
Maybe you need some help. Visualize these political cartoons: Bernie, Kamala and AOC lugging huge stacks of executive orders to Biden at his desk; Biden tearing up our U.S. Constitution; the 10,000 pipeline workers making solar panels (our dear, local friends in the coal and gas industry will appreciate this); tractor-trailers carrying oil (deemed much, more risky than a pipeline) crashing into cars creating a huge blaze; Biden proudly wearing a huge cross and holding a Bible, with a check for abortions here and worldwide (our money of course); caravans of people coming to the border coughing with COVID with Biden standing with outstretched arms; a big sign overhead saying “Follow the Science” as Biden signs orders for men, who think they are women, to compete against females in high school and college; nursing home patients waiting for the vaccine as Biden quickly writes “oops” over paper giving the vaccine to Gitmo and illegals; a new dictionary with Biden studying the new terms for wife, son, her, etc.; Biden smiling in front of Catholic school with a huge, rainbow banner; Parler shut down with Biden gleefully on his laptop; Biden sitting in a money bag in large map of China and a very, small USA to the side.
Maybe from now on I will just read the obituaries listed on the front page of your skewed paper.
Susan McNutt
Homer City