It is almost Nov. 3 and I ask you, “Where are the voices of our religious leaders in this election?” We can no longer preach the “separation of church and state” when churches have been the target of this election or of what is to come.
If we sit silently and let the “government” shut down or place restrictions on our churches under the pretense of COVID-19, then we are kidding ourselves.
If you haven’t seen it already, go to YouTube and watch the 26-minute video titled “Father Meeks Speaks Boldly on Biden and Harris.”
Whether you are Catholic or not, this priest is one brave warrior for God. In his message he calls the Democrat Party the Party of Death and looks intently into the actions of Biden and Harris. He warns that all religions are at risk in this election.
I wish I could share with you the whole email I got recently. It was titled “CA Governor Newsom Rewrites Church Law.”
Highlights of the letter include points from a detailed 14-page directive ordering churches to drastically change their long-held religious practices, an exercise akin to rewriting the book of Leviticus.
On July 6, the California public health order to churches demands that places of worship replace their own with religious practices with his edicts which include elimination of singing and chanting, instructions on how to wash religious garments, configuration of podiums, lecterns, sanctuaries and even church parking lots to name a few.
He even decrees how Holy Communion must now be handled.
On July 13, he banned all worship for 80 percent of the state’s population even in private homes. However, non-religious activities like soup kitchens and counseling services for employment were permitted in this same building.
If the church and its leaders violated Newsom’s orders, they faced criminal prosecution, a $1,000 a day fine and even imprisonment. Is this not discrimination against religious worship?
If you think that this could never happen in your place of worship here in Indiana County, then you need to wake up and be sure you get to the polls in person and vote for the “Party of Life.”
Van W. Smith
Cherry Tree