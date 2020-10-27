A decade — that’s how long we’ve had the Affordable Care Act. It is more popular now than ever. Health care is the greatest pro-life issue we face today.
In the past 10 years — Republicans have been telling us that they have a “better plan”: more coverage, more affordable, keep your doctors. — Where is the plan?
For 10 years I have watched as Republicans have chipped away at the ACA. Instead of strengthening this act to provide all citizens with health care they have been dismantling it because they say they have “a better plan.” —Where is the plan?
In the midst of a global pandemic the ACA will once again be in front of the Supreme Court, and this time it may lose — we may lose.
But the Republicans assure us they have “a better plan.” — Where is the plan?
Where is the plan that will cover the 20 million people that will lose their insurance? (possibly you or someone you love)
Where is the plan that will cover pre-existing conditions? Think about the 7 million people who have been infected with COVID 19. This will be considered a pre-existing condition. (possibly you or someone you love)
Where is the plan that will cover young adults until the age of 26? Many of them are currently jobless or underemployed with no insurance due to the pandemic. (possibly you or someone you love)
Where is the plan to protect community hospitals, like IRMC, from going bankrupt if it needs to provide care to the uninsured and underinsured, possibly you.
Where is the plan?
A decade — Where is the plan?
10 years — Where is the plan?
There is no plan.
Cookie Moretti
Indiana