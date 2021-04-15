When questions arise during a serious pandemic you expect to go the local COVID Task Force for answers. Not only because it makes sense, but because we have been told that there is a task force working for us. But those questions go unanswered. It is most likely that you will not get a response.
Communication is stated as an important part of the “Goals/Objectives of the COVID-19 Recovery Task Force”
III. Goals and Objectives
”Communicate, decipher quickly, and disseminate helpful guidance and assistance to our residents ... Educate and assist all citizens in Indiana County of their role and responsibilities to protect public health and practice safety mitigation measures...”
— Excerpt from the Indiana County COVID Task Force March 2020
They often mention the importance of keeping people informed, yet communication was perhaps their biggest weakness. COVID was never on the agenda for the biweekly commissioners meetings and was not discussed other than CARES Act Funding. Even as we saw significant increases in positive cases during the period of July through December, the subject was ignored.
This increase was not mentioned at commissioners meetings. When I spoke with Commissioner Robin Gorman in October/November she was reluctant to share information and said that information would be confusing and make people scared.
October cases grew to 460, jumped to 1,367 in November and another 1,396 cases in December. The absence of discussion at commissioners meetings continued.
Total cases were at 3,950 by the end of December.
Nearly a year later, COVID was added to the agenda after several months of public inquiry. But rather than make any comments, they instead handed it off to the EMS director for comment.
While they vocally supported communication, what the majority commissioners did was quite different. Public comment and questions at the bi-weekly meetings were suppressed. Comments are promptly stopped by commissioners Mike Keith and Gorman, responding “no, no, no,” or “You are out of line,” as they reached for the mute button.
At a time when leadership was needed most, it wasn’t there.
Personal opinion took precedence over responsibility to the community. We are now at 5,674 cases and 165 deaths.
The response has been more than a matter of inexperience, but total indifference. Cases are up and the indifference continues.
Ron Riley
Indiana