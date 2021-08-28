What do you hope for?
Is your hope in winning the lottery, getting a raise, a new job, falling in love or hoping you get to heaven?
In these uncertain times the only hope is accepting Jesus Christ as your personal Savior.
If not all hope is lost.
Our Church just lost our dear pastor of over 10 years to pancreatic cancer. We are grieved but have hope that we will be reunited with him and all our loved ones who have accepted Jesus as Savior. How beautiful heaven will be.
As the old hymn says: “My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus Blood and righteousness.”
John 14:6 KJV — “Jesus saith unto him I am the way the truth and the life; No man cometh unto the Father but by me.”
Romans 6:23 KJV — “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ Our Lord.”
Romans 10:13 KJV — “For whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be saved.”
Where is your hope today?
Carrie Orr
Indiana