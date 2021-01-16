As state university student enrollment declines, much has been written and expressed lately about staff realignment and necessary downsizing at IUP. As our local university is a major player in the shaping of Indiana County, it’s a sad thing to witness. However, as a former Indiana County underground coal miner, I do not remember much in the way of comparative collegiate wailing and gnashing of teeth when area mines closed and thousands were left unemployed. In fact many, at the time, with a liberal university mindset, reasoned that the closing of the mines, though an economic setback, would, in the end, be a positive as our nation moved from a reliance on filthy, dirty fossil fuels and onward toward clean energy and its hygienic jobs.
This same liberal mindset, though steeped in the disciplines of sociology, economics and the humanities, never factored it seems for the relocation of miners and their families beyond the borders of Pennsylvania in their quest to seek sustenance. Other states and locales absorbed our discarded miners and now serve as home to the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of our former disenfranchised. And wouldn’t you know it, PASSHE now cites Pennsylvania’s stagnant population growth as a primary factor in the declining enrollment at our state universities.
The ivory tower mindset, now despondent, should instead endeavor to be environmentally joyful and celebrate the freshness of clean empty classrooms, unused/unsoiled labs and pristine vacant dormitories with the same forward-thinking attitudes they exhibited when the mines closed. In fact the sealed and shuttered campus buildings may one day be as overgrown and returned to nature as are the sealed and shuttered coal mines of yesteryear. And while celebrating the fresh air and cleanliness associated with closure and a return to nature, the mindset can likewise take comfort in considering the newly created, germ-free distance learning and cyber teaching opportunities that will dominate the future.
Come closer my liberal friends. I’ve been waiting for you. Let us bond now as equals in the clover fields and sunshine of sparkling clean obsolescence.
Patrick W. McElhoes
Blairsville