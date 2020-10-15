As a registered Republican and a Catholic I am embarrassed to have Mr. Trump as our president.
His erratic behavior and disregard for the safety of people around him are the actions of a man who lacks a moral compass.
I believe that many Christians look beyond his behaviors solely because he claims to be pro-life, even though in 1999 on Meet the Press he stated, “I am very pro choice. I am pro choice in every aspect.”
I think that many would agree that aborting a baby is a desperate choice. What causes such desperation?
If we understand and eliminate some of the causes we might be
able to reduce the number of abortions.
There are many, I’ll only discuss a few.
First, one may be concerned about the cost of child birth which can exceed $32,000 on average.
With insurance, the out-of-pocket costs exceed $5,000. If there are any complications these numbers quickly double.
With universal health care, no mom would have to worry about the cost of delivery and the baby’s health care. Canada, England and most developed countries have figured out how to provide it.
I know one party has proposed universal health care and one party calls it socialism.
Another concern is the cost of child care.
A woman seeking an abortion may be a student or have a minimum wage job and have to go back to work. The average cost of child care is over $900 per month.
One party has proposed universal child care, raising the minimum wage and free secondary education. One party calls this socialism.
Another concern is will the world be a healthy place with clean air and water to raise a baby?
One party proposes environmental regulations and one eliminates them.
Adoption is also an option. Did you know adoption, like abortion, is an industry and can cost $20,000 to $45,000?
By the way, one party’s policies threatens access to free contraception.
I realize that it’s unreasonable to think that we can make everything free.
But other countries, by addressing these items, are more family friendly and have lower infant mortality
rates.
One party has proposed ways to support childbearing and one party frightens us by calling everything socialism and thinks that you can eliminate abortion simply by making it illegal.
I wonder which party is truly pro-life?
Paul Majoris
Indiana