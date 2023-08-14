Every day, I shake my head in bewilderment as I observe the political “Right” and the political “Left” clash. If one steps back to take a broader view, it becomes apparent that the Right and the Left are actually on the same long-term page, though their short term language and advocacy seem polar opposites.
For instance, the “Right” loves the notion of more nightsticks, jackboots and crowded jails, while the “Left” never hesitates in the promoting of police defunding, emptying the jails, reducing bail and advocating for government give- away programs.
The left fails to grasp that their enthusiastic advocacy of woke notions will, in the end, morph to become a dream come true for the right. Even something as seemingly benign to the left as allocating federal dollars to purchase birth control pills for kindergarten girls, or bras and high heels for pre-teen boys will, in the end, after all the leftist hoopla and celebration, require a cadre of enforcers to see to it that the new leftist social engineering laws are carried out. Hence, the eventual creation of a new division of nightsticks and jackboots.
The left, shocked by the growth of the above mentioned right-leaning enforcers, will scurry to the well of the Senate and advocate for a new set of laws limiting the power of ruffians and label their new legislation “The Right to be Free of Nightsticks Act.” This new Department of Nightstick Oversight will almost immediately plan for the hiring of agents equipped with nightsticks, in order to execute the new Free of Nightsticks mandate.
Many young conservatives will rush to fill those new government nightstick jobs while claiming to dislike government right up to the day, at age 45, when they begin collecting their long-term lucrative government pensions. The left, feigning shock, will attempt to weed out right-wing pension riders by introducing the “No Right-wing Pension Riders Act” which, of course, will require new jackbooted, nightstick wielding government operatives, to impose its dictate.
Both sides salivate while sitting at the government table; one side craves the main course, the other side, the dessert.
Patrick W. McElhoes
Blairsville
