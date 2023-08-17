I am writing this letter in response to Blair Coleman’s eviscerating remarks made with regards to White Township Supervisor Gene Gemmell.
Yes, the Gemmells are my neighbors. Do we talk to one another daily, or even frequently? No, we do not.
We don’t socialize together, have backyard barbecues, etc. Why? Because I’m usually at one of my four jobs. I occasionally speak with the Gemmells when I have time off and am doing yard work, but that is all the socialization I have time for.
Mr. Coleman’s claim that I must be receiving some sort of preferential treatment is absurd. And, his assertion that Mr. Gemmell is ignoring his demands because I own property across from Mr. Coleman, is further absurd.
I have found Mr. Gemmell to be a very thoughtful, considerate man, whether at home or in his position as a White Township supervisor. He is fair and honest, and considers all issues without bias. He, like the other supervisors, give much thought and consideration without making rash decisions, and they are doing so with the Coleman’s demands.
But the malicious attacks on Mr. Gemmell, and a few on Mrs. (Gail) McCauley, whether through letters to the editor or on social media, must be addressed.
Due to Colemans’ impatience, attacks have also been made on me, my husband, Four Footed Friends (yes, I serve on the board), and the business owner who is working to improve the property he is purchasing from me. They are malicious, defamatory and untrue.
There was also a campaign in the spring to vote Mr. Gemmell out of the position he has held for nearly 30 years as a supervisor, where he is held in high regard throughout the township. It is disgraceful that they continue this behavior — false claims, unreasonable demands, threats to the supervisors — even while the supervisors try to work with them.
Gene Gemmell is a good man, and a very knowledgeable supervisor who has dedicated many years to improving our township. Please don’t let the outrageous behavior of two people, who are never satisfied with anything, cloud your judgment.
Donna Davis
White Township
