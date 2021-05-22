The 2020-2024 Pennsylvania Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan: Recreation for All notes that “Pennsylvanians like to get outdoors, with 90 percent participating in at least some outdoor recreation activity in the past year.
They continued to seek out outdoor recreation at their local parks and open spaces more than any outdoor venue. Pennsylvanians place a high value on conserving their natural resources and investing in outdoor recreation.”
A public survey indicates that the most popular outdoor activities are hiking and walking/running, with birdwatching and bicycling not far behind.
All of these activities are available to residents of the Indiana region in the White’s Woods Nature Center!
The Recreation for All plan emphasizes the need to support recreation for people of all ages, physical abilities, backgrounds and interests. Outdoor recreation opportunities help to reduce health care costs, enhance social bonding, promote a region’s economic vitality and even improve mental health.
According to the USDA Forest Service website, “A walk in the woods gazing at trees, flowers and, if you’re lucky, wildlife, can leave you feeling restored and rejuvenated. Although we inherently feel that spending time in nature is good for us, we may not realize just how good it can be for our health.
Forests not only play a major role in cleaning our air and water, but also provide beneficial changes to the minds and bodies of those who spend time among the trees.
“Exposure to forests strengthens our immune system, reduces blood pressure, increases energy, boosts our mood and helps us regain and maintain our focus in ways that treeless environments just don’t.
“These benefits don’t necessarily come from intense physical activities many people do in the forest such as hiking or mountain biking. Almost anyone can reap the rewards of a short sojourn to the woods. The Japanese call it ‘shinrin-yoku’ or ‘forest bathing.’
Even 20 minutes in a forested space is enough to produce positive changes in the body.”
White’s Woods is a tremendously valuable community resource. Why can’t White Township recognize this? We need to preserve our first-class opportunities for recreation for all.
Gail Berlin
Indiana