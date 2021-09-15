In The Indiana Gazette on Aug. 26, 2021, the headline informed us the White Township supervisors voted to create a subcommittee for woodlot management for the township’s wooded properties, including White’s Woods.
White’s Woods is not a woodlot. It is a woodland.
A woodlot, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, is “a restricted area of woodland usually privately maintained as a source of fuel, posts, and lumber.” However, White’s Woods is a woodland, given to the communities of Indiana Borough and White Township by the state of Pennsylvania through Project 70 funding.
This woodland of White’s Woods is designated as a nature preserve, a place where nature is preserved — not a woodlot where nature is not preserved.
White’s Woods is not a private entity, it is a public entity.
If the community of White Township is looking for money, why not be part of the carbon capture program. Communities will be paid money for not cutting wood and preserving the woodland. At the current rates, White’s Woods could bring the White Township community about $25,000 or more annually to preserve the 250-acre parcel of White’s Woods. That’s $25,000 or more every year. In 10 years, that’s $250,000 or more! That should be interesting to the community of White Township and their board of supervisors.
For further information about White’s Woods contact: https://www.friendsofwhiteswoods.org/.
Carolyn Trimarchi
Indiana