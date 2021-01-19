A letter by Patrick McElhoes in the Jan. 16-17 edition of the Gazette titled “Where were you when mines closed?” hit hard. Indiana County was a booming place when coal was king. Although it took some time and excellent work by our officials, we were fortunate. IUP was here and geared to become the gem of the state system. We were corporate home to a few major banks and IRMC was expanding. What do we do this time? COVID has proven how in less than a year our backbones are weakened. Indiana County has survived one coal crisis. The second is beating at our door.
As a White Township supervisor, I was honored to sign on to the township’s resolution opposing Governor Wolf’s executive order for Pa. to join RGGI. Unlike the governor, my opposition to this decision is not politically motivated. I do believe climate change needs to be addressed but only with a plan of timing in place. Years ago, DEP Secretary Katie McGinty, a Democrat, opposed our commonwealth becoming part of RGGI because of “leakage.” Shifting generation to neighboring states will only negate carbon reduction benefit here. Ohio and West Virginia cannot wait to get the increased benefits of jobs with beefed up generation.
I’ve read how much income will be generated by joining RGGI with job gains and $1.4 billion in economic value. the state DEP has yet to share their plans for job training for our displaced workers who have labored and lived here raising families in good paying jobs but want to quickly join RGGI next year and prematurely close our coal-fired plants. Thousands of jobs will be lost, along with the domino effect in the coal mining and construction fields. Pennsylvania is coal country; these other states comprising RGGI are NOT. Pa.’s current competitive electric generation market will no longer be effective to keep our rates low.
Remember the public outcry in 2006 when Penelec applied for their first rate hike with the PUC in 20 years? Without property tax revenue from these plants, our local tax base is hindered. Who benefits the most from joining a program where Pa. was the primary producer of electric generation?
Sandi Gillette
Indiana