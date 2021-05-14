What’s going on with the Republican Party eating their own in allegiance to a fallen leader?
Liz Cheney is as conservative as they come — small government, trickle-down big tax cuts for the rich conservatism. She lost her leadership position because she refuses to promote the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen. In short, Cheney is speaking truth to power.
In the right-wing bubble, Republicans convinced themselves that, despite their leader’s low approval rating, he could win in 2020. He lost, so they cry “Fraud!” Over 60 court cases ruled no evidence of fraud.
Over the last four years, the Republican party lost the House, Senate and the White House because of a do-nothing Republican Party and the deplorable character of their leader. They not only lost seats. Over 140,000 Republicans changed registration in one month following the Jan. 6 insurrection (Times).
What’s the Republican solution? Suppress the vote! Make it harder for people of color to vote! Calling it “protecting the integrity of the vote” is a White-wash (pun intended) to suppress the minority vote! Arizona is even trying to give Republican legislators the power to change the vote if they don’t like the outcome. That’s fascism!
Our own state legislators are no exception to trying to grab power by any means as demonstrated by Sen. Joe Pittman in his recent Gazette article (May 8).
Pittman says he wants the governor to listen to legislators like him, a non-expert on COVID regulations who was photographed more than once in maskless groups! He accuses Wolf of going beyond the advice of experts. Wolf followed the CDC based on the severity of the outbreak in Pennsylvania.
You can bet if the governor were Republican, Pittman would have no problem letting him/her exercise all the power due a governor.
Nobody can fix this sickness in the Republican Party — the trend away from democracy and toward fascism — except Republican voters. Disgusted Republicans can change their party affiliation or simply stay home on election days until Republican leadership gets the message.
Only they can fix what used to be the GOP.
Everett Dembosky
Home