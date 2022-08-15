Approximately a month ago, I was told by a reliable source that executive sessions by Indiana County Commissioners were being held regarding a local ordinance in favor or the Second Amendment Sanctuary Act, with input (either at these meetings or via other communications) from individuals who were strongly in favor of such an ordinance.
In response to strong opposition to this proposed ordinance, Commissioner Michael Keith on Wednesday stated that “the language of such an ordinance is still under consideration and no advancement has been made to date.” Yet, on Aug. 12, Ms. Deborah Shreckengost, of Blairsville, was quoted as saying, “I have been in meetings with the commissioners, they gave me a draft of the proposed ordinance to go over with my members” and “we made a few small changes and gave it back to them for their approval.”
What’s going on here? Who is telling the truth? Where is the transparency? Why has one side met with the commissioners (privately?) and not the other?
I have come to learn that such an ordinance can be voted on by the commissioners, not the voters. This is important to know. Also, are the parties involved aware that such an ordinance would run afoul of pre-emptive state law?
In 1996, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that “... regulation of firearms is a matter of concern … and the General Assembly, not city councils, are the proper forum for the imposition of such regulation.” So why are our commissioners even discussing/drafting such an ordinance?
I am asking that equal treatment, transparency and truth become the norm. We deserve it and the commissioners should be able to deliver it.
Jeannie M. Broskey
Indiana