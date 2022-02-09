On a recent morning, I heard on TV there is a shortage of monoclonal antibodies available. This really upset me for I am living proof that they work.
Dec. 12, I woke up with a sore throat and a terrible headache, which is unusual for me. Monday wasn’t any better, so I called our family doctor. He sent me for a COVID test at the hospital, which came back positive. Thank God my doctor had the foresight to send me up to the hospital for the monoclonal antibodies administered through IV. I was blessed that they had some.
I had inquired about these monoclonal antibodies and the procedure before I left for the hospital. I was told the IV was man-made in a laboratory to help your immune system fight COVID, and it took approximately two hours to complete. I went in feeling pretty bad, but upon leaving I could already feel the difference it made.
What I can’t understand is why aren’t these monoclonal antibodies available? President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci and many others are pushing vaccines, and many people have lost their jobs over these vaccines. Yet, people, even though they’re vaccinated, continue to get COVID, and we don’t have the monoclonal antibodies to help them. This could save many lives.
President Biden and others can push the vaccinations and the test kits, but can’t get the monoclonal antibodies that make a huge difference to someone that has COVID. Had I not had these, I might not be here to write this. I pray these monoclonal antibodies become available. It might make a difference between life and death for you, your family member or a friend.
Kathy Lawson
Blairsville