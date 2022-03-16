Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not about Putin wanting to recreate the USSR as we are being told. No, it is combination of Russia’s fear of NATO and the West wooing Russia’s trading partners away.
In his farewell speech, President Eisenhower said: “Any failure traceable to arrogance, or our lack of comprehension or readiness to sacrifice would inflict upon us grievous hurt both at home and abroad.”
Today the people of Ukraine are paying for our arrogance and our lack of comprehension, and we should demand our politicians and generals be held responsible for their part in this war.
Biden’s CIA director, William J. Burns, wrote in a 2008 cable that NATO’s expansion into Ukraine could lead to war.
A simple Google search will reveal that when he started warning about NATO’s expansion as early as 1995 when he was a political officer in our embassy in Moscow.
Many experts (George Kennan, Henry Kissinger, John Mearsheimer, William Perry, Noam Chomsky) warned over and over that Russia saw NATO’s expansion as a threat. Putin was not in power in 1995 when Burns issued his warning. So why were these warnings ignored? Is this the military industrial complex that President Eisenhower warned us about or something more sinister? After serving in the military for 20 years during the Cold War, it is hard to believe we are once again on the edge of a nuclear war. May heaven help us because the fools in D.C. won’t.
Russell D. Lucas Sr.
Penn Run