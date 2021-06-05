I would like to thank the police officer who helped me out one recent Saturday night.
I had received a phone call from my husband. He was at the Marion Center racetrack. He had locked his keys in his truck. He was calling me to bring bring him his other set of keys. It was late, and it was already dark outside.
I am an elderly woman. I don’t drive after dark because I have a hard time seeing, but I agreed to do it. I had to, there wasn’t anyone else.
I started out hoping I would be able to find the track. I live in Dayton. I know there are shorter ways to go, but I was afraid to go that way. I drove to Plumville, then to Home. I made the turn at Home and headed to Marion Center and stayed on 119 past Marion Center.
I couldn’t see well enough to see the turnoff to the track and passed it. I didn’t know what to do. I turned around and headed back to Marion Center hoping to find someone to help me.
I spotted a police car. I pulled over to ask for help. He asked if my car had GPS. It doesn’t. He asked if I had a cellphone, and I didn’t. He tried to explain to me how to get there, but I was in a panic and couldn’t understand. He then suggested that he would show me the way and that I could follow him.
I said “oh yes, please.” So that nice officer took the time to show me how to get there.
I arrived safely at the track and was able to give my husband his keys. My son was also there so he drove me home so I didn’t have to.
Thank you so much for helping me, friendly officer!
Connie Brocious
Dayton