The recent Supreme Court ruling by the “old White men” on the bench has deprived American women of a fundamental right, one which they have held for 50 years — the right to choose whether to have an abortion or bear the child.
I read that there are more guns than people in the U.S., probably because of Second Amendment rights, the power of the NRA and the lobbying power of the gun manufacturers. The “old White men” in Congress choose to ignore the spate of mass killings, the ever-rising toll of gun deaths and pass sensible gun laws supported by the majority of voters — of both parties.
Military-grade weapons, like the AR-15, have no place in our homes, schools or the streets.
As we have seen time and again, deranged young men can easily obtain these weapons and act out their fantasies.
I note that it is always young men.
I guess it is time for ladies to speak up and, where possible, use their votes to send sensible people to Congress. Ladies, time to stand up for your rights.
Julieann C. Knox
Indiana