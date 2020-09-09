At the Aug. 26, 2020, meeting of the White Township Supervisors, Friends of White’s Woods was asked by the supervisors what we had done to help White’s Woods.
Our most important accomplishment by far is that 250 acres of trees are 25 years older than if the 1995 plan had been implemented.
Among our other accomplishments, with great support of our members, we have planted wild flowers and trees, with approval; spread mulch on trails; repaired the bridge; cut wild grape vines; routinely picked up litter to maintain the pristine condition of WWNC; reported unwanted activities to authorities (motorized vehicle in the park, after-dark campfires and partying, illegal dumping); conducted a comprehensive survey of WWNC users and analyzed the results; conferred with experts on forestry, recreation, regional planning and more to learn about best park management practices; conducted extensive research on Project 70 guidelines, invasive species control, forest regeneration, pest management, and a variety of other topics raised by the supervisors; hired a consulting forester to evaluate WWNC and the current ‘stewardship plan;’ prepared a 250-plus-page binder summarizing both public and professional opinion; written countless letters to the supervisors, DCNR and The Indiana Gazette supporting scientifically sound stewardship practices; produced and distributed yard signs, newsletters, a website and other PR material to keep the public aware and informed; contacted local biologists with backgrounds in forest ecology to evaluate the currently proposed township stewardship plan; and hired legal counsel three times (1995, 2007-08, 2020) to research Project 70 regulations, second-class township code and open government practices.
Our dedication to protect WWNC for future generations is evidenced by the considerable time and expense we have devoted to these and other activities.
Furthermore, this list does not include all we are working on to insure a healthy future for White’s Woods. Development of a long-term plan, though recommended by FWW, has mostly been ignored.
So if the supervisors question our accomplishments, we urge them to check this list as well as the 250
pages of information we gave them in July.
Susan Dahlheimer
Indiana