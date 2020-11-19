Friends of White’s Woods is offering free online webinars. To date, webinar participants have heard from a forester, as well as a professional who specializes in controlling invasive plants.
Among the things that I have learned: The canopy (or “overstory”) of The White’s Woods Nature Center is very healthy — it is in “way above average condition.”
According to forester Mike Wolf, “White’s Woods forest is as beautiful as any I’ve seen in my career. The aesthetic value of the property is very high.”
“The reality is White’s Woods will outlive all of us, even if we take a do-nothing approach. A sustainable forestry plan that will protect the forest from unforeseen (natural) damage to the overstory requires a substantial investment of time. But time is on our side.” (Forester Mike Wolf, June 24)
Invasive plants species are best controlled by “spot” treatment: removal by hand (where possible), consumed by goats (where possible!) or spot-treated with herbicides. Disturbing the soil (by rototilling) will cause most invasive plants, including barberry, to proliferate wildly.
Excluding deer is a requirement for seedling regeneration. Experts, both public and professional, insist that deer fencing, probably in small plots, is the essential requirement for new seedling regeneration.
White’s Woods deserves a stewardship plan that sustains the Project 70 goals of conservation, recreation and historical preservation.
FWW webinars that are focused on stormwater management, forest songbirds and carbon-capture contracts are already scheduled. Go to www.friendsofwhiteswoods.org for more information.
Gail Berlin
Indiana