As the American culture moves more toward the post-industrial way of life, Indiana Borough has a lot to offer for the ordinary working-from-home person. In the borough, we have walking access to coffee shops, restaurants, theater, courthouse, stores, post office and humans. And if you live on First Street, the farthest street from the woodlands, White’s Woods, a 250-acre nature center, is only 1.7 miles away.
However, to me and many other locals, White’s Woods Nature Center is surely a highlight here. Because of this nature center, the air near the woods is cleaner, more types of birds live in the neighborhood surrounding the woodland, the woods make these places cooler in the hot summer, and it’s just a calming space. The types of trees that live in the woods are key to these feelings. Poplars and maples bring different species of flora and fauna and provide a beautiful canopy. The winding streams that flow through the woods remind us that we have fresh water available. Everything would change, especially if you notice nature, if this nature is tampered with.
Indiana Borough and White Township are desirable and attractive places to live in this new economic era. But having nature close by for the public to experience is crucial for the completion of this ideal.
Carolyn Trimarchi
Indiana