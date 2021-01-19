Fifty-seven species of forest songbirds rely on the White’s Woods Nature Center as either their permanent residence or, as importantly, a migratory stop-over. Community forests such as White’s Woods are increasingly important to forest songbirds, in part because their populations have dramatically declined: U.S. songbird populations have dropped nearly 3 billion in the past 50 years, largely because of habitat loss and fragmentation. Preserving or enhancing remaining habitat is essential.
Dr. Margaret Brittingham, professor of wildlife resources at Penn State University, provided this information and much more in her webinar presentation for Friends of White’s Woods last week.
She underscored the fact that community forests are necessary for both the well-being of birds and people: These forests provide vital economic benefits for local residents in lowering health care costs, increasing property values, controlling storm water and providing recreation opportunities, tourism and more.
Dr. Brittingham showcased the various songbirds that walkers can spot in White’s Woods. And she also talked about various management strategies to enhance the woods, for both birds and people. Controlling invasive plants and encouraging native plant growth through deer fencing are critical steps.
Leaving dead and downed trees provides necessary nesting sites for many birds, including the much-loved owls and chickadees. Working with a clear objective to optimize bird habitat should substantially shape a management plan for a community forest.
One very important goal, Dr. Brittingham advised, is that of bringing more people into the White’s Woods Nature Center.
Our community forest is rich in birds and plants and trees. Bird-identification walks, along with plant and tree-identification excursions, would greatly enhance community education and recreation.
This webinar was a fantastic introduction to the value of our community forest for both avian and human residents. It was recorded and can be viewed at friendsofwhiteswoods.org. Click on “Events.”
Gail Berlin
Indiana