Walking in White’s Woods at twilight the other day, I heard my favorite music: the gorgeous and haunting song of the wood thrush. If you’ve been there lately, you’ve likely heard it too. It is one of the most beautiful sounds in nature.
The wood thrush is one of the many songbirds who call White’s Woods home.
On several occasions I’ve been lucky enough to spot a visiting scarlet tanager, whose stunning red coat outshines even the dapper cardinal.
Like the human residents of Indiana, they’re lucky to have White’s Woods, a mature 250-acre forest with a robust canopy of tall and healthy trees that can support a population of these fragile birds.
Unfortunately, songbird populations, including the wood thrush, are now in a period of extreme decline. There are many reasons, but the single biggest is “the fragmentation and loss of forested land due to energy and land development,” according to the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.
If White Township’s supervisors have their way, the woods will soon lose more than 50 percent of its trees due to their proposed “stewardship plan,” which aims to sell off timber to fund recreation programs, improve so-called “forest aesthetics,” and construct an educational amphitheater and parking lots.
News flash: Birds don’t care about aesthetics, parking and amphitheaters.
They care about staying alive. And we should care, too.
I suspect some of you reading this will scoff at the liberal snowflake trying to protect the stupid songbirds. But you don’t have to be a birder like me to find this plan concerning. The fate of the songbird foreshadows our own.
According to David Yarnold, president and CEO of the National Audubon Society, “this is a bird emergency with a clear message: The natural world humans depend on is being paved, logged, eroded and polluted. You don’t need to look hard for the metaphor: Birds are the canaries in the coal mine that is the earth’s future.”
This area struggles with air pollution at the best of times. And these, my friends, are not the best of times. For songbirds and for ourselves, we must protect White’s Woods.
I urge you to write to the White Township board of supervisors, wtinfo@whitetownship.org, who is accepting community feedback on its plan until July 24.
All you need say is: “Our trees — and our health — are not for sale.”
Sara Stewart
Indiana