Words are powerful when used in the right context. Words shape ideas and carry the weight of thoughts to the reader or listener. Words have the power to value or devalue our core beliefs. Sometimes, the most powerful of words become outdated and old fashioned because we lose sight of our core beliefs.
It is obvious today that the word integrity has been devalued and pushed aside along with the synonyms honesty and honor.
In this age of social media and cable news, we have allowed too many speakers and writers to put asunder those very words which once defined our unique American spirit. We have allowed lies and liars to continuously purge our ideals from having value.
Too often we have repeated lies and misinformation to marginalize those with a different opinion. We have allowed facts to become “alternative” nonsense and have removed reason from our discourse.
It was once written, in a document we supposedly revere, that our Founding Fathers pledged their “lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor” to form this nation. We have forgotten that sacred honor means that we need to adhere to the guiding principles of our republic.
We were founded to be the “shining light upon the hill.” But now we are allowing that light to be dimmed by charlatans who repeat the lies of a stolen election, who work to repress our votes, who continue to support policies that widen the economic cap in our society. We have allowed this because we do not understand our history or our form of government.
We have chosen to let knaves and fools be our guides on a journey to ignorance and self-destruction. We speak of corruption not realizing that we are corrupted.
It is time to awaken from the paralyzing state we have allowed ourselves to be led. The Jan. 6 actions were an insurrection to overthrow our democracy. We must be persons of integrity and honor to face the truth of what we are becoming. We must harken back to those words, integrity, honor, honesty and character. It is not too late.
Josephine Cunningham
Indiana