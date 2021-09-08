The 41st (almost) annual edition of the Fools Run 5K and 10K is slated to be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Saylor Park in Black Lick. The start time is at 10 a.m.
We add “almost annual” because the 2020 race had to be postponed due to COVID, which interrupted events large and small, the world over.
Saylor Park was chosen for this year because it is an open-air venue and eliminates the closed-in environment of our usual site, the ice center, where runners, guests and officials were in close proximity at both pre-race and post-race events.
We hope to return to the ice center in future years when health concerns, we hope and trust, will be eased.
The interruption in the annual presentation of the event, usually held in April (as close as possible to April first, thus “Fools Run”), may have caused many runners, local and more distantly located, to forego this year’s event, which is reflected in a lower than usual pre-registration rate.
This is a concern to those of us who devote a great deal of time and effort to make the race an annual success and source of fun for the running community and their friends.
Fools Run receipts help to fund events such as a “Kids Klassic” set of races for youngsters (canceled this year due to the COVID upswing and age of the children); for improvements and maintenance of the Hoodlebug and Ghost Town Trails; for Scouts; and for a contribution to the Veteran’s Marathon, whose funds help vets in need. We hope to continue these endeavors.
To this end, we are reaching out to the running community to join us on Sept. 25, for the races.
Applications and information are available online at www.indianaroad runners.com and on the website, applicants may choose “run sign up” or download an application to mail in. Also, information is available at (724) 349-0501.
We hope to see you,
Dick Gigliotti, retiring race director
Marilyn Gregory, incoming race director
Indiana