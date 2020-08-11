I witnessed something beautiful last Thursday (Aug. 6), in Indiana County.
While driving a family member to a medical appointment, we traveled on busy Route 286 into Indiana. On the road for only a few minutes, we quickly came upon a traffic backup in both lanes, on a curve in the road, flashing emergency lights and all. My first thought — there must have been an accident. Upon closer observation, I realized this must have happened just seconds before.
I watched four people exit the safety of their own vehicles and walk down the road (traveled by many cars and trucks of all types) toward something located in the middle of the highway. From a distance, the object seemed to be a small animal — possibly hurt. As these good citizens slowly approached the animal, which was now sitting in the middle of the road, one person was able to coax it toward them and scoop it up into their arms and into safety. As it turned out, the object of everyone’s attention was a shy, scared puppy being rescued. What a beautiful sight!
As traffic began to slowly move once again, I passed two more people walking along the side of the busy highway. That’s when I realized that shy and scared puppy No. 2 was also being rescued and carried to safety. Again, what a beautiful sight!
Indiana can be proud to have among its residents those who are willing, in a heartbeat, to get involved in a rescue mission and freely put themselves into harm’s way. To those of you who were walking down busy Route 286, trying to do some good in this wacky world — way to go! To those motorists who were patiently waiting in traffic — way to go! This is us, at our best!
This just confirms that, in times of trouble, when situations are thrown at us, if we all work together, the outcome will be a positive one. There is hope!
It was a beautiful day in this neighborhood. Yes, indeed it was, Indiana!
Sandra Cole
Indiana