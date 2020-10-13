1. First couple’s diagnosis of C-V (ChinaVirus): Trump should take hydroxychloroquine to kill the virus and shut up the naysayers in the FDA, the CDC and their master Big Pharma who suppressed “hydroxy” because it is plentiful and cheap, not suiting Big Pharma’s financial goals. A friend has been taking “hydroxy” for 13 years with no side effects. Big Pharma, FDA and CDC, not Trump, are to blame for ChinaVirus deaths! When a drowning person needs a life preserver they’re usually not picky about the type. But the life preserver was withheld and not by Trump.
2. First and Second Amendment rights: Social media and tech tyranny has already put a huge hurt on the First Amendment. Period! Not Trump’s idea. Trump staunchly supports the Second Amendment, which the Dems want to abolish. I do not believe any Dem who says: “Randy, don’t worry; nobody is going to take away your guns.” Answer: not as long as Trump, Thompson, Struzzi and Pittman are in office!
Gun owners should go to www.joe
biden.com/gunsafety to read the 11 page gun control manifesto of Biden-Harris. Truly frightful!
3. Biden has a long history of supporting racism. Research it; don’t believe the campaign propaganda. But puppet (Walter) Biden suits the Left’s goals until they can dump him. Then our Republic really takes a kick in the head.
4. FOX News: People are cheating themselves by not watching FOX for five weeknights, then making up their own mind(s). Try to be able to handle the truth! Don’t be afraid.
5. People should be cautious about using “decency” in the same sentence as “Kamala Harris.” Can you say Willie Brown? (The married mayor of San Fran).
6. America’s world reputation: The rest of the world should be concerned with what America thinks of them not vice-versa!
Trump is doing a great job of international debt collecting and treaties. Former presidents made us international suckers long enough. But China Joe Biden got many millions for his family.
Vote Trump 2020; your descendants will love you for it!
Randy Cornman
White Township