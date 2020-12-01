Terry Ray’s letter on Nov. 28 got me thinking, so I did a little independent fact checking of my own. He reported that as of Nov. 24 there were 3,459 patients hospitalized and 767 in the ICUs statewide, and I was able to confirm that he was correct.
Well, here we are four days later, as of Nov. 28, and the numbers are 4,253 hospitalized and 914 in ICU — increases of 23 percent and 19 percent, respectively.
In just four days!
The numbers I am using are from The COVID Tracking Project.
This is such an important issue that it might be helpful if the Gazette would monitor and publish these results routinely.
I am not sure where Mr. Ray got the percentages he quoted in his letter. They do not appear to fit the numbers he stated.
Perhaps those numbers should have been 8.1 percent (3,459 out of 42,800) and 1.8 percent (767 out of 42,800).
Seems to me that 8.1 percent (9.9 percent as of Nov. 28) of the available beds in Pennsylvania being used for COVID alone is quite high.
Robert Eddy
Creekside